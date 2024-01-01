$56,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Used
20,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1E51NFA87267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFN239
- Mileage 20,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
Mechanical
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Interior
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Additional Features
BLACK
5.0L V8 Engine
wheel well liner
PARTIAL GAS FILL
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
.PLATINUM SERIES
.20 POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS
3.31 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
PLATINUM BLACK LEATHER BUCKET
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC
INTERIOR WORK SURFACE
LINER-TRAY STYLE-W/CARPET MAT
.275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
MAX RECLINE DRIVER/PASS SEAT
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 701A
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-800-994-9953
2022 Ford F-150