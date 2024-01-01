Menu
2022 Ford F-150

20,000 KM

$56,999

+ tax & licensing
PLATINUM

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Used
20,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1E51NFA87267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN239
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Exterior

Front license plate bracket

Mechanical

Flex Fuel Vehicle

Interior

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Additional Features

BLACK
5.0L V8 Engine
wheel well liner
PARTIAL GAS FILL
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
.PLATINUM SERIES
.20 POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS
3.31 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
PLATINUM BLACK LEATHER BUCKET
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC
INTERIOR WORK SURFACE
LINER-TRAY STYLE-W/CARPET MAT
.275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
MAX RECLINE DRIVER/PASS SEAT
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 701A

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-XXXX

780-672-2411

1-800-994-9953
