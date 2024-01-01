Menu
2022 Ford F-150

23,508 KM

Details Features

$56,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

XLT

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,508KM
VIN 1FTFW1E58NKD72359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN257
  • Mileage 23,508 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Front license plate bracket
Tailgate Step

Mechanical

Flex Fuel Vehicle

Additional Features

XLT SPORT PACKAGE
BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
5.0L V8 Engine
Max Trailer Tow Package
360 degree camera
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL
.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
.LED BOX LIGHTING
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
.LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A
SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40
Power-Adjustable Pedals
20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY WHEEL
RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS
PRO POWER ONBOARD - 2KW
7150# GVWR PACKAGE
LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT
.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
OFF ROAD DISCOUNT
.CNCTD BUILT-IN NAV(3-YR INCL)
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-800-994-9953
$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2022 Ford F-150