$56,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Used
23,508KM
VIN 1FTFW1E58NKD72359
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFN257
- Mileage 23,508 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
Tailgate Step
Mechanical
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Additional Features
XLT SPORT PACKAGE
BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
5.0L V8 Engine
Max Trailer Tow Package
360 degree camera
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL
.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
.LED BOX LIGHTING
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
.LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A
SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40
Power-Adjustable Pedals
20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY WHEEL
RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS
PRO POWER ONBOARD - 2KW
7150# GVWR PACKAGE
LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT
.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
OFF ROAD DISCOUNT
.CNCTD BUILT-IN NAV(3-YR INCL)
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2022 Ford F-150