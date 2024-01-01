Menu
2022 Ford F-150

78,893 KM

Details

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

XLT

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,893KM
VIN 1FTEW1EB7NKE37641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN310
  • Mileage 78,893 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

2022 Ford F-150