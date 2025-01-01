Menu
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(501a), MAX TOW PKG, LARIAT CHROME APPEARANCE, SYNC 4, TAILGATE STEP. The 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat equipped with the 501A package and the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine is a versatile and powerful model in Fords F-Series lineup, known for its capabilities as both a workhorse and a comfortable daily driver. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine offers impressive performance, delivering 400 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, ensuring robust towing and hauling capabilities, making it suitable for a wide range of tasks, from hauling large loads to accelerating with confidence on highways. The 501A package enhances the Lariat trim with premium features, including dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded cloth or leather seating, a power sliding rear window, and advanced technology like a 12-inch digital productivity screen and Fords SYNC 4 infotainment system, which supports smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Lariat also typically comes with features such as LED headlights, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and various safety technologies, including Ford Co-Pilot360, enhancing the overall driving experience. Additionally, the F-150 Lariat with the 501A package offers an impressive balance of style, comfort, and utility, making it an appealing choice for both work and leisure activities, along with its rugged build and advanced technology.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

91,529 KM

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Used
91,529KM
VIN 1FTFW1E89NFB47452

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TR408A
  • Mileage 91,529 KM

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(501a), MAX TOW PKG, LARIAT CHROME APPEARANCE, SYNC 4, TAILGATE STEP. The 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat equipped with the 501A package and the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine is a versatile and powerful model in Ford's F-Series lineup, known for its capabilities as both a workhorse and a comfortable daily driver. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine offers impressive performance, delivering 400 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, ensuring robust towing and hauling capabilities, making it suitable for a wide range of tasks, from hauling large loads to accelerating with confidence on highways. The 501A package enhances the Lariat trim with premium features, including dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded cloth or leather seating, a power sliding rear window, and advanced technology like a 12-inch digital productivity screen and Ford's SYNC 4 infotainment system, which supports smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Lariat also typically comes with features such as LED headlights, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and various safety technologies, including Ford Co-Pilot360, enhancing the overall driving experience. Additionally, the F-150 Lariat with the 501A package offers an impressive balance of style, comfort, and utility, making it an appealing choice for both work and leisure activities, along with its rugged build and advanced technology.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Power Tailgate

BLACK
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
Max Trailer Tow Package
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
LARIAT CHROME APPEARANCE PKG
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
20 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.TAILGATE STEP
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A
STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
.6 BRIGHT POLISHED RUNNINB BRD

1-800-994-9953
