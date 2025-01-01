$49,890+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
Lariat
2022 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$49,890
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TR408A
- Mileage 91,529 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(501a), MAX TOW PKG, LARIAT CHROME APPEARANCE, SYNC 4, TAILGATE STEP. The 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat equipped with the 501A package and the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine is a versatile and powerful model in Ford's F-Series lineup, known for its capabilities as both a workhorse and a comfortable daily driver. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine offers impressive performance, delivering 400 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, ensuring robust towing and hauling capabilities, making it suitable for a wide range of tasks, from hauling large loads to accelerating with confidence on highways. The 501A package enhances the Lariat trim with premium features, including dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded cloth or leather seating, a power sliding rear window, and advanced technology like a 12-inch digital productivity screen and Ford's SYNC 4 infotainment system, which supports smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Lariat also typically comes with features such as LED headlights, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and various safety technologies, including Ford Co-Pilot360, enhancing the overall driving experience. Additionally, the F-150 Lariat with the 501A package offers an impressive balance of style, comfort, and utility, making it an appealing choice for both work and leisure activities, along with its rugged build and advanced technology.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-800-994-9953
+ taxes & licensing
780-672-2411