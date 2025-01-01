Menu
2022 Ford F-150

2,193 KM

$53,999

+ GST
2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

13198961

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Used
2,193KM
VIN 1FTFX1E5XNFA00947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue
  • Interior Colour Slate
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN545
  • Mileage 2,193 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-XXXX

780-672-2411

1-866-994-9953
2022 Ford F-150