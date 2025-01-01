$53,999+ GST
Make it Yours
2022 Ford F-150
Lariat
2022 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$53,999
+ GST
Used
2,193KM
VIN 1FTFX1E5XNFA00947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue
- Interior Colour Slate
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFN545
- Mileage 2,193 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 65,822 KM $30,999 + GST
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 80,848 KM $46,999 + GST
2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line 40,415 KM $40,999 + GST
Email Lamb Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-866-994-9953
$53,999
+ GST>
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
2022 Ford F-150