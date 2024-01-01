Menu
2022 Ford F-350

100,757 KM

$88,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW King Ranch

2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW King Ranch

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 11384714
  2. 11384714
$88,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,757KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT3NEF00626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Java
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TR149A
  • Mileage 100,757 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Front license plate bracket

Mechanical

Upfitter Switches
397 AMP ALTERNATOR

Additional Features

PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
Power Running Board
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #1 ORDER
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
11500# GVWR PACKAGE
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
.TAILGATE STEP
.SKID PLATES
ADAPTIVE STEERING
JAVA
.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
KING RANCH ULTIMATE PACKAGE
STONE GRAY
TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO
.35 OFF ROAD LT285/75R18E AT
.LOW GLOSS BLCK PNT ALUM-18 WH
.KING RANCH TRIM
.ADAPTIVE CRUISE CNTRL CLSN WRN
STAR WHITE
MULTI CONTOUR SEAT DELETE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-XXXX

780-672-2411

1-800-994-9953
$88,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2022 Ford F-350