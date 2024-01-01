$88,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW King Ranch
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$88,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,757KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT3NEF00626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour Java
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TR149A
- Mileage 100,757 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
Mechanical
Upfitter Switches
397 AMP ALTERNATOR
Additional Features
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
Power Running Board
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #1 ORDER
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
11500# GVWR PACKAGE
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
.TAILGATE STEP
.SKID PLATES
ADAPTIVE STEERING
JAVA
.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
KING RANCH ULTIMATE PACKAGE
STONE GRAY
TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO
.35 OFF ROAD LT285/75R18E AT
.LOW GLOSS BLCK PNT ALUM-18 WH
.KING RANCH TRIM
.ADAPTIVE CRUISE CNTRL CLSN WRN
STAR WHITE
MULTI CONTOUR SEAT DELETE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-800-994-9953
2022 Ford F-350