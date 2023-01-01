Menu
2022 Ford Mustang

187 KM

Details Features

$135,999

+ tax & licensing
$135,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-800-994-9953

2022 Ford Mustang

2022 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT500

2022 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT500

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

Logo_NoBadges

$135,999

+ taxes & licensing

187KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10056576
  • Stock #: ACN002
  • VIN: 1FA6P8SJ1N5500906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK MATTER GRAY METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # ACN002
  • Mileage 187 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 5.2L SUPERCHARGED V8
TRANSMISSION: TREMEC 7-SPEED DCT

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

