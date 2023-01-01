$135,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$135,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lamb Ford
1-800-994-9953
2022 Ford Mustang
2022 Ford Mustang
Shelby GT500
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
1-800-994-9953
$135,999
+ taxes & licensing
187KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10056576
- Stock #: ACN002
- VIN: 1FA6P8SJ1N5500906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DARK MATTER GRAY METALLIC
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # ACN002
- Mileage 187 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 5.2L SUPERCHARGED V8
TRANSMISSION: TREMEC 7-SPEED DCT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4