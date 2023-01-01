$57,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E
Premium
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
- Listing ID: 10149129
- Stock #: TP148A
- VIN: 3FMTK3SU2NMA32280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DARK MATTER GRAY METALLIC
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,866 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this great trade in from a great local customer.This 2022 Mustang Mach-E Premium is an electric crossover that boasts a range of up to 300 miles on a single charge. It is equipped with a 98.8 kWh battery and a 290 kWh electric motor that produces 266 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque. The interior of the Mach-E Premium includes a panoramic sunroof, a 15.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a premium sound system, and heated front seats. Additionally, the Mach-e Premium comes with advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and forward-collision warnings. The Blind Spot Monitoring System watches the blind spots on either side of the vehicle and including illuminating LED's in the Side Mirrors to let you know when a vehicle is there. The extra peace of mind this system offers makes your daily commute that much more relaxing and enjoyable!Are you ready for the Electric drive experience?, Call, Click or come on down to LAmb Ford Sales!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
