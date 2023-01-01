Menu
2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

18,866 KM

$57,999

+ tax & licensing
$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-800-994-9953

2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

Premium

2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

Premium

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

18,866KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10149129
  Stock #: TP148A
  VIN: 3FMTK3SU2NMA32280

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour DARK MATTER GRAY METALLIC
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Electric
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 18,866 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this great trade in from a great local customer.This 2022 Mustang Mach-E Premium is an electric crossover that boasts a range of up to 300 miles on a single charge. It is equipped with a 98.8 kWh battery and a 290 kWh electric motor that produces 266 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque. The interior of the Mach-E Premium includes a panoramic sunroof, a 15.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a premium sound system, and heated front seats. Additionally, the Mach-e Premium comes with advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and forward-collision warnings. The Blind Spot Monitoring System watches the blind spots on either side of the vehicle and including illuminating LED's in the Side Mirrors to let you know when a vehicle is there. The extra peace of mind this system offers makes your daily commute that much more relaxing and enjoyable!Are you ready for the Electric drive experience?, Call, Click or come on down to LAmb Ford Sales!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Equipment Group 300A
interior protection package
JOB #2 ORDER
.CARGO AREA PROTECTOR
BLACK ONYX
.360-DEGREE CAMERA
PERFORATED ACTIVEX SEAT MAT'L
.19 ALUM WHLS W/PNTD POCKETS
.SINGLE SPEED TRANSMISSION
.225/55R19 A/S BSW TIRES
.FORD CO-PILOT360 ACTIVE 2.0
91KWH USABLE EXT BATTERY
.FLR LNERS FRR/RR:NO CRPT MATS
DARK MATTER GREY
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - PREP KIT

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

