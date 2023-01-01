2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

$57,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 , 8 6 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10149129

10149129 Stock #: TP148A

TP148A VIN: 3FMTK3SU2NMA32280

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour DARK MATTER GRAY METALLIC

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Mileage 18,866 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Equipment Group 300A interior protection package JOB #2 ORDER .CARGO AREA PROTECTOR BLACK ONYX .360-DEGREE CAMERA PERFORATED ACTIVEX SEAT MAT'L .19 ALUM WHLS W/PNTD POCKETS .SINGLE SPEED TRANSMISSION .225/55R19 A/S BSW TIRES .FORD CO-PILOT360 ACTIVE 2.0 91KWH USABLE EXT BATTERY .FLR LNERS FRR/RR:NO CRPT MATS DARK MATTER GREY ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - PREP KIT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.