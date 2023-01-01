Menu
2022 Jeep Compass

54,435 KM

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2022 Jeep Compass

2022 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

2022 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

54,435 KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10557801
  • Stock #: TP271A
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB7NT178665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TP271A
  • Mileage 54,435 KM

Vehicle Description

2.4 LITER ENGINE, 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, CLASSIII HITCH, REMOTE START, OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION, POWER SEATS. The 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk is a compact SUV designed for off-road adventures. The engine is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 180 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. It is equipped with Jeep's 4x4 system and has a ground clearance of 8.6 inches. The Trailhawk comes standard with a number of off-road features, including skid plates, tow hooks, all-terrain tires, and a suspension tuned for off-road driving. The 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk has a number of safety features, including lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control. Notable features include the 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and a premium audio system.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

