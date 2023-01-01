$34,999+ tax & licensing
780-672-2411
2022 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
$34,999
- Listing ID: 10557801
- Stock #: TP271A
- VIN: 3C4NJDDB7NT178665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,435 KM
Vehicle Description
2.4 LITER ENGINE, 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, CLASSIII HITCH, REMOTE START, OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION, POWER SEATS. The 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk is a compact SUV designed for off-road adventures. The engine is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 180 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. It is equipped with Jeep's 4x4 system and has a ground clearance of 8.6 inches. The Trailhawk comes standard with a number of off-road features, including skid plates, tow hooks, all-terrain tires, and a suspension tuned for off-road driving. The 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk has a number of safety features, including lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control. Notable features include the 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and a premium audio system.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
