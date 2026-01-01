$49,999+ GST
2022 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$49,999
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Infinite Black
- Interior Colour SANDSTONE, LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT HEATED BUCKET SEATS
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFN584
- Mileage 72,130 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.0LITER TWIN TURBOCHARGED V6, 10 SPEED AUTO, RESERVE AWD TRIM(201a), SANDSTONE LEATHER SEATING, POWER/HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST 2.0, CLASS IV TRAILER TOW PKG, ILLUMINATION PKG, ADAPTIVE PIXEL LED HEADLAMPS, REVEL ULTIMATE AUDIO SYSTEM W 28 SPEAKERS, REAR DOOR SUNSHADES, 22 HIGH GLOSS EBONY WHEELS, MONOCHROMATIC PAINT, FULL REAR CONSOLE, SYNC 3. The 2022 Lincoln Aviator Reserve AWD with the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, Illumination Package, 20A Package, and Revel Ultimate 3D Audio System is a luxurious and technologically advanced midsize SUV that offers a premium driving experience. The 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 provides powerful performance with impressive horsepower and torque, delivering smooth acceleration and confident highway cruising, while the all-wheel-drive system ensures excellent traction and handling in various driving conditions. The 10-speed automatic transmission enhances driving smoothness and efficiency, seamlessly shifting through gears for optimal performance. The Illumination Package adds ambient lighting accents throughout the cabin, creating a sophisticated and inviting interior atmosphere, while the 20A Package typically includes upgraded comfort and convenience features such as premium leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, and advanced connectivity options, elevating the overall luxury feel. The Revel Ultimate 3D Audio System is a standout feature, delivering immersive sound quality with multiple strategically placed speakers and advanced acoustics, making every audio experience rich and spacious.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
