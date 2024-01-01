$75,999+ tax & licensing
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$75,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,139 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO! 6.7 LITER H.O. DIESEL, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC(AISIN), LIMITED TRIM, 5TH WHEEL PREP PKG, REAR AUTO LEVELLING SUSPENSION. The 2022 Ram 3500 Limited Crew Cab equipped with the 6.7-liter High Output Cummins diesel engine represents the pinnacle of heavy-duty truck performance and luxury. This powertrain, renowned for its impressive torque output of up to 1,075 lb-ft, allows the truck to achieve a remarkable maximum towing capacity of over 35,000 pounds when properly equipped, making it an ideal choice for serious hauling and towing applications. The chassis is built on a robust frame, designed to endure heavy loads, while the crew cab configuration not only enhances passenger comfort with spacious, upscale interiors but also provides versatility in cargo management. The Limited trim elevates the truck's luxury quotient with high-quality materials, leather seating, an advanced infotainment system featuring a large touchscreen, and an array of driver assistance technologies, enhancing both convenience and safety. Exterior features often include stylish chrome accents, premium LED lighting, and functional aspects like a spray-in bed liner and fifth-wheel prep package for added utility. Overall, the 2022 Ram 3500 Limited Crew with the 6.7-liter High Output diesel is engineered to deliver exceptional performance without sacrificing comfort or modern technology.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
