2023 Ford Bronco

45 KM

Details Features

$57,999

+ tax & licensing
$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-800-994-9953

2023 Ford Bronco

2023 Ford Bronco

Base

2023 Ford Bronco

Base

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

45KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10233623
  Stock #: AFP057
  VIN: 1FMEE5BP8PLA88315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost I-4

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

