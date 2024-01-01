Menu
2.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC, FORD PASS CONNECT, SYNC 3, BLIS, POWER MOONROOF, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD. The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands is a rugged and capable compact SUV that offers impressive off-road performance and versatility. As part of the Bronco Sport lineup, the Badlands trim is designed for adventurous drivers who enjoy exploring off-the-beaten-path destinations. The 2023 Bronco Sport Badlands is powered by a 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Badlands trim comes equipped with advanced off-road features, including an upgraded suspension system with uniquely tuned front struts, twin-tube front dampers, and a trail-tuned rear suspension setup. It also features a Terrain Management System with G.O.A.T. Modes (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) that allows drivers to select from different drive modes such as Sand, Slippery, Sport, Eco, Normal, Mud/Ruts, Rock Crawl, and Baja. Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

77 KM

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport

BADLANDS

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

BADLANDS

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

77KM
Used
VIN 3FMCR9D91PRD04122

  Exterior Colour Alto Blue Metallic Tc
  Interior Colour Ebony Roast
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # AFP176
  Mileage 77 KM

Mechanical

Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost

Transmission: 8-Speed SelectShift Automatic

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-XXXX

780-672-2411

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2023 Ford Bronco Sport