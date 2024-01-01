$42,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
BADLANDS
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alto Blue Metallic Tc
- Interior Colour Ebony Roast
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFP176
- Mileage 77 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC, FORD PASS CONNECT, SYNC 3, BLIS, POWER MOONROOF, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD. The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands is a rugged and capable compact SUV that offers impressive off-road performance and versatility. As part of the Bronco Sport lineup, the Badlands trim is designed for adventurous drivers who enjoy exploring off-the-beaten-path destinations. The 2023 Bronco Sport Badlands is powered by a 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Badlands trim comes equipped with advanced off-road features, including an upgraded suspension system with uniquely tuned front struts, twin-tube front dampers, and a trail-tuned rear suspension setup. It also features a Terrain Management System with G.O.A.T. Modes (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) that allows drivers to select from different drive modes such as Sand, Slippery, Sport, Eco, Normal, Mud/Ruts, Rock Crawl, and Baja. Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
