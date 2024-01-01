Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

15,885 KM

Details

$37,705

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$37,705

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,885KM
VIN 3FMCR9C65PRD47997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Navy Pier
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFP301
  • Mileage 15,885 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 15,885 KM $37,705 + tax & lic
Used 2024 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Camrose, AB
2024 RAM 1500 Big Horn 362 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Explorer ST for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Ford Explorer ST 39,721 KM $46,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-800-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,705

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Bronco Sport