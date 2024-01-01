$37,705+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$37,705
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,885KM
VIN 3FMCR9C65PRD47997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Navy Pier
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFP301
- Mileage 15,885 KM
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
2023 Ford Bronco Sport