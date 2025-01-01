Menu
2023 Ford Bronco Sport

68,271 KM

$28,999

+ GST
2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend

12933680

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_OneOwner

$28,999

+ GST

Used
68,271KM
VIN 3FMCR9B62PRE13116

  • Exterior Colour Eruption Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFP497
  • Mileage 68,271 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

$28,999

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2023 Ford Bronco Sport