$28,999+ GST
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend
Used
68,271KM
VIN 3FMCR9B62PRE13116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eruption Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFP497
- Mileage 68,271 KM
