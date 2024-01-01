$46,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford Edge
Titanium
2023 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$46,999
+ taxes & licensing
16,459KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4K96PBA39109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFP215
- Mileage 16,459 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Additional Features
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
