2023 Ford Edge

16,459 KM

Details Features

$46,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_NoBadges

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

16,459KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4K96PBA39109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFP215
  • Mileage 16,459 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

Additional Features

ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST

2023 Ford Edge