2023 Ford Escape

9,260 KM

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
ST-Line Elite

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

9,260KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9PA4PUA21324

  • Exterior Colour VAPOR BLUE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFP128
  • Mileage 9,260 KM

Engine: 2.5L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid

Transmission: eCVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

