THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!

2023 Ford Escape

24,673 KM

Details Description

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Used
24,673KM
VIN 1FMCU9JA5PUA21115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour VAPOR BLUE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFP267
  • Mileage 24,673 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-XXXX

780-672-2411

1-800-994-9953
