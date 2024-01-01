$90,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max
2023 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$90,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,762KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMJK1M80PEA16938
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour CARMELO LEATHER-TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFP243
- Mileage 41,762 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lamb Ford
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 22,532 KM $53,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE 98,151 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT 4,739 KM $79,999 + tax & lic
Email Lamb Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-800-994-9953
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$90,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
2023 Ford Expedition