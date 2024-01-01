Menu
Account
Sign In
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!

2023 Ford Expedition

43,641 KM

Details Description

$81,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Expedition

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Expedition

Limited

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 11476652
  2. 11476652
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$81,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,641KM
VIN 1FMJU2A89PEA19406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Sandstone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFP262
  • Mileage 43,641 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2023 Ford Expedition Limited for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford Expedition Limited 48,802 KM $82,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Expedition Limited for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford Expedition Limited 41,494 KM $81,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Expedition Limited for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford Expedition Limited 43,641 KM $81,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-800-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$81,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Expedition