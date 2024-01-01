2023 Ford Explorer

Menu
Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Used
7,300KM
VIN 1FMSK8FH7PGB18154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
  • Interior Colour Sandstone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFP246
  • Mileage 7,300 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

1-800-994-9953
780-672-2411

