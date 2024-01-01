Menu
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!

2023 Ford Explorer

6,795 KM

Details Description

$53,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

2023 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_NoBadges

$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,795KM
VIN 1FMSK8FH0PGB71195

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
  Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # AFP245
  Mileage 6,795 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

1-800-994-9953
$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2023 Ford Explorer