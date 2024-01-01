Menu
2023 Ford Explorer

31 KM

Details

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_OneOwner

Used
31KM
VIN 1FMSK8FH5PGB01837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFP287
  • Mileage 31 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

