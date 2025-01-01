$51,999+ GST
2023 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$51,999
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TS359A
- Mileage 75,893 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, ST TRIM(401a), 2ND ROW BENCH, HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, B7O AUDIO W/14 SPEAKERS, SYNC 3, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE. The 2023 Ford Explorer ST with the 401A package, the Technology package, and the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine is a high-performance, feature-rich midsize SUV designed to deliver both power and advanced technology. The 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine produces approximately 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque, enabling brisk acceleration and confident highway cruising, while the ST trim emphasizes sporty handling with a sport-tuned suspension, all-wheel drive, and performance-oriented styling cues. The 401A package enhances the vehicle with premium interior features, including leather-trimmed seats, a larger dual-pane moonroof, and a power-folding third-row seat, offering comfort and convenience for up to seven passengers. The Technology package adds cutting-edge driver-assistance and connectivity features such as a larger SYNC 3 infotainment system with a high-resolution touchscreen, navigation, a premium audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and enhanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, evasive steering assist, and a 360-degree camera system. Overall, the 2023 Explorer ST with these packages combines exhilarating performance with luxurious and technological amenities, making it an ideal choice for drivers seeking a versatile, sporty SUV with advanced features.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Lamb Ford
