THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, ST TRIM(401a), 2ND ROW BENCH, HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, B7O AUDIO W/14 SPEAKERS, SYNC 3, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE. The 2023 Ford Explorer ST with the 401A package, the Technology package, and the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine is a high-performance, feature-rich midsize SUV designed to deliver both power and advanced technology. The 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine produces approximately 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque, enabling brisk acceleration and confident highway cruising, while the ST trim emphasizes sporty handling with a sport-tuned suspension, all-wheel drive, and performance-oriented styling cues. The 401A package enhances the vehicle with premium interior features, including leather-trimmed seats, a larger dual-pane moonroof, and a power-folding third-row seat, offering comfort and convenience for up to seven passengers. The Technology package adds cutting-edge driver-assistance and connectivity features such as a larger SYNC 3 infotainment system with a high-resolution touchscreen, navigation, a premium audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and enhanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, evasive steering assist, and a 360-degree camera system. Overall, the 2023 Explorer ST with these packages combines exhilarating performance with luxurious and technological amenities, making it an ideal choice for drivers seeking a versatile, sporty SUV with advanced features.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2023 Ford Explorer

75,893 KM

$51,999

+ GST
2023 Ford Explorer

ST

12870743

2023 Ford Explorer

ST

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$51,999

+ GST

Used
75,893KM
VIN 1FM5K8GCXPGA43997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TS359A
  • Mileage 75,893 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Seating Surfaces

Exterior

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Additional Features

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
AGATE BLACK
EBONY BLACK INTERIOR
Cargo Area Management System
.10-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
2ND ROW 35/30/35 BECH W/ARMRST
.3.0L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE
P275/45R21 A/S BSW TIRES
FLR LNERS/CARPET MATS:RWS 1&2
.ST HIGH PACKAGE
10.1 LCD TOUCHSCREEN
4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT CREDIT
21 ALUMINUM WHEELS
B&O SOUND SYTEM W/14 SPEAKERS

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

2023 Ford Explorer