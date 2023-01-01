$82,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
Tremor
Location
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
35KM
Used
- Stock #: AFP100
- VIN: 1FTEW1E81PFA82630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
