2023 Ford F-150

35 KM

Details Features

$82,999

+ tax & licensing
$82,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-866-994-2693

2023 Ford F-150

2023 Ford F-150

Tremor

2023 Ford F-150

Tremor

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-866-994-2693

Logo_NoBadges

$82,999

+ taxes & licensing

35KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10472142
  • Stock #: AFP100
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E81PFA82630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFP100
  • Mileage 35 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-866-994-2693

