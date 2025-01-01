Menu
Account
Sign In
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(302a), LONG BOX(6.5), MAX TOW PKG, ON-BOARD SCALES, TAILGATE STEP, CO-PILOT 360 ASSIST 2.0, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SYNC 4 , BLIS, The 2023 Ford F-150 XLT with the 3.5-liter V6 engine, the 302A package, and the Max Tow package is a well-equipped and capable pickup truck. The 3.5-liter V6 engine produces 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, providing ample power for hauling heavy loads and towing large trailers. The 302A package adds several features to the XLT trim, including an 8-inch touchscreen display with SYNC 4 infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power-sliding rear window. Additionally, the Max Tow package enhances the trucks towing capabilities by adding a Class IV trailer hitch, a trailer backup camera, and a trailer tire pressure monitoring system. Other notable features of this trim include a remote start system, a dual-panel moonroof, and a premium cloth seat with vinyl bolsters. In terms of towing capacity, the Max Tow package allows for a maximum towing capacity of up to 14,000 pounds when properly equipped. The 2023 Ford F-150 XLT with the 3.5-liter V6 engine, the 302A package, and the Max Tow package is ideal for those who require a reliable and capable work truck or a versatile vehicle for outdoor enthusiasts.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2023 Ford F-150

72,135 KM

Details Description Features

$50,434

+ GST
Make it Yours

2023 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Watch This Vehicle
12779234

2023 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 12779234
  2. 12779234
  3. 12779234
  4. 12779234
  5. 12779234
  6. 12779234
  7. 12779234
  8. 12779234
  9. 12779234
  10. 12779234
  11. 12779234
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$50,434

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,135KM
VIN 1FTFW1E84PKE49144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TS259A
  • Mileage 72,135 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(302a), LONG BOX(6.5'), MAX TOW PKG, ON-BOARD SCALES, TAILGATE STEP, CO-PILOT 360 ASSIST 2.0, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SYNC 4 , BLIS, The 2023 Ford F-150 XLT with the 3.5-liter V6 engine, the 302A package, and the Max Tow package is a well-equipped and capable pickup truck. The 3.5-liter V6 engine produces 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, providing ample power for hauling heavy loads and towing large trailers. The 302A package adds several features to the XLT trim, including an 8-inch touchscreen display with SYNC 4 infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power-sliding rear window. Additionally, the Max Tow package enhances the truck's towing capabilities by adding a Class IV trailer hitch, a trailer backup camera, and a trailer tire pressure monitoring system. Other notable features of this trim include a remote start system, a dual-panel moonroof, and a premium cloth seat with vinyl bolsters. In terms of towing capacity, the Max Tow package allows for a maximum towing capacity of up to 14,000 pounds when properly equipped. The 2023 Ford F-150 XLT with the 3.5-liter V6 engine, the 302A package, and the Max Tow package is ideal for those who require a reliable and capable work truck or a versatile vehicle for outdoor enthusiasts.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Skid Plates

Exterior

Tailgate Step

Additional Features

XLT SPORT PACKAGE
BLACK
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
Max Trailer Tow Package
360 degree camera
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
MIRROR MANUAL TELE W/PWR GLASS
JOB #2 ORDER
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL
.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
.LED BOX LIGHTING
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
.LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS
SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40
20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY WHEEL
PRO POWER ONBOARD - 2KW
7150# GVWR PACKAGE
LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT
.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
.CNCTD BUILT-IN NAV(3-YR INCL)
ONBOARD SCALE W/ SMART HITCH
AREA 51 BLUE
CHMSL CAMERA REMOVAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2023 Ford F-150 PLATINUM for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford F-150 PLATINUM 72,135 KM $50,434 + GST
Used 2020 Ford Ranger LARIAT for sale in Camrose, AB
2020 Ford Ranger LARIAT 43,699 KM $39,999 + GST
Used 2023 Ford Escape Active for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford Escape Active 24,853 KM $28,739 + GST

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-800-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$50,434

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2023 Ford F-150