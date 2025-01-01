$50,434+ GST
2023 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
2023 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$50,434
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TS259A
- Mileage 72,135 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(302a), LONG BOX(6.5'), MAX TOW PKG, ON-BOARD SCALES, TAILGATE STEP, CO-PILOT 360 ASSIST 2.0, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SYNC 4 , BLIS, The 2023 Ford F-150 XLT with the 3.5-liter V6 engine, the 302A package, and the Max Tow package is a well-equipped and capable pickup truck. The 3.5-liter V6 engine produces 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, providing ample power for hauling heavy loads and towing large trailers. The 302A package adds several features to the XLT trim, including an 8-inch touchscreen display with SYNC 4 infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power-sliding rear window. Additionally, the Max Tow package enhances the truck's towing capabilities by adding a Class IV trailer hitch, a trailer backup camera, and a trailer tire pressure monitoring system. Other notable features of this trim include a remote start system, a dual-panel moonroof, and a premium cloth seat with vinyl bolsters. In terms of towing capacity, the Max Tow package allows for a maximum towing capacity of up to 14,000 pounds when properly equipped. The 2023 Ford F-150 XLT with the 3.5-liter V6 engine, the 302A package, and the Max Tow package is ideal for those who require a reliable and capable work truck or a versatile vehicle for outdoor enthusiasts.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
