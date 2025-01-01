$59,399+ GST
2023 Ford F-150
Tremor
2023 Ford F-150
Tremor
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$59,399
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TS336A
- Mileage 73,726 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, TREMOR TRIM(401a), TAILGATE STEP, LANE KEEP SYSTEM, SYNC 4 INFOTAINMENT, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REVERSE BRAKE ASSIST, SKID PLATES, AUTO HOLD. The 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor, equipped with the 401A package and the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, is a robust and versatile truck designed to balance off-road capability with everyday practicality. The Tremor trim enhances the F-150s performance with off-road-specific features such as an upgraded suspension with off-road shocks, skid plates, and a 1-inch lift for increased ground clearance. The 401A package adds a suite of premium interior features, including a large touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 4, leather-trimmed seats, a premium audio system, and advanced driver-assistance technologies like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine delivers impressive power and torque, producing around 400 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, making it well-suited for towing and hauling tasks while maintaining good fuel efficiency for its class. Overall, the 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor with this configuration offers a compelling combination of rugged off-road performance, advanced technology, and strong capability, appealing to both outdoor enthusiasts and those needing a dependable work truck.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-800-994-9953
+ GST>
780-672-2411