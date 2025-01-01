Menu
Account
Sign In
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, TREMOR TRIM(401a), TAILGATE STEP, LANE KEEP SYSTEM, SYNC 4 INFOTAINMENT, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REVERSE BRAKE ASSIST, SKID PLATES, AUTO HOLD. The 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor, equipped with the 401A package and the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, is a robust and versatile truck designed to balance off-road capability with everyday practicality. The Tremor trim enhances the F-150s performance with off-road-specific features such as an upgraded suspension with off-road shocks, skid plates, and a 1-inch lift for increased ground clearance. The 401A package adds a suite of premium interior features, including a large touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 4, leather-trimmed seats, a premium audio system, and advanced driver-assistance technologies like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine delivers impressive power and torque, producing around 400 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, making it well-suited for towing and hauling tasks while maintaining good fuel efficiency for its class. Overall, the 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor with this configuration offers a compelling combination of rugged off-road performance, advanced technology, and strong capability, appealing to both outdoor enthusiasts and those needing a dependable work truck.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2023 Ford F-150

73,726 KM

Details Description Features

$59,399

+ GST
Make it Yours

2023 Ford F-150

Tremor

Watch This Vehicle
12890864

2023 Ford F-150

Tremor

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 12890864
  2. 12890864
  3. 12890864
  4. 12890864
  5. 12890864
  6. 12890864
  7. 12890864
  8. 12890864
  9. 12890864
  10. 12890864
  11. 12890864
  12. 12890864
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$59,399

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,726KM
VIN 1FTEW1E84PFB99084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TS336A
  • Mileage 73,726 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, TREMOR TRIM(401a), TAILGATE STEP, LANE KEEP SYSTEM, SYNC 4 INFOTAINMENT, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REVERSE BRAKE ASSIST, SKID PLATES, AUTO HOLD. The 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor, equipped with the 401A package and the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, is a robust and versatile truck designed to balance off-road capability with everyday practicality. The Tremor trim enhances the F-150s performance with off-road-specific features such as an upgraded suspension with off-road shocks, skid plates, and a 1-inch lift for increased ground clearance. The 401A package adds a suite of premium interior features, including a large touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 4, leather-trimmed seats, a premium audio system, and advanced driver-assistance technologies like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine delivers impressive power and torque, producing around 400 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, making it well-suited for towing and hauling tasks while maintaining good fuel efficiency for its class. Overall, the 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor with this configuration offers a compelling combination of rugged off-road performance, advanced technology, and strong capability, appealing to both outdoor enthusiasts and those needing a dependable work truck.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
Oxford White
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
7000# GVWR PACKAGE
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
FORD CO-PILOT360 2.0
UNIQUE SPORT CLOTH 40/CON/40
.TREMOR SERIES
.18 ALLOY W/ DARK MATTE FINISH
.275/70R 18 ALL-TERRAIN
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
LINER-TRAY STYLE W/CARPET MAT
TAILGATE STEP136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford F-150 Tremor 11,940 KM $69,862 + GST
Used 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford F-150 Tremor 23,216 KM $68,681 + GST
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 149,643 KM $40,512 + GST

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-800-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,399

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2023 Ford F-150