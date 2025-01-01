$58,698+ GST
2023 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$58,698
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TS391A
- Mileage 64,449 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER POWERBOOST, FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG, 7.2 KW PRO-POWER ON BOARD, ON-BOARD SCALES WITH SMART HITCH, FORD PASS. This 2023 F-150 Lariat comes with the 3.5 liter Ecoboost engine, mated up to the HEV 10 speed transmission, and is a 4 wheel drive.This Hybrid F-150 Latiat comes with a lot of great options from the factory, including 7.2 Kw of power, to run an RV or small household appliances. The interior of the Lariat, is black leather trimmed seats, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, 12 Sync 4 infotainment, and a heated steering wheel. The Exterior has features like the power deploying running boards, trailer tow mirrors, 360 degree cameras, and a power tailgate.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
