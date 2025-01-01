2023 Ford F-150

Menu
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER POWERBOOST, FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG, 7.2 KW PRO-POWER ON BOARD, ON-BOARD SCALES WITH SMART HITCH, FORD PASS. This 2023 F-150 Lariat comes with the 3.5 liter Ecoboost engine, mated up to the HEV 10 speed transmission, and is a 4 wheel drive.This Hybrid F-150 Latiat comes with a lot of great options from the factory, including 7.2 Kw of power, to run an RV or small household appliances. The interior of the Lariat, is black leather trimmed seats, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, 12 Sync 4 infotainment, and a heated steering wheel. The Exterior has features like the power deploying running boards, trailer tow mirrors, 360 degree cameras, and a power tailgate.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_NoBadges

$58,698

+ GST

Used
64,449KM
VIN 1FTFW1ED1PFB77500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TS391A
  • Mileage 64,449 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

