2023 Ford F-150

42,853 KM

$57,999

+ GST
2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

13198946

2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$57,999

+ GST

Used
42,853KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP6PKF18015

  • Exterior Colour Avalanche Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFP544
  • Mileage 42,853 KM

2023 Ford F-150