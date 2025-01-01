$57,999+ GST
2023 Ford F-150
Lariat
2023 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$57,999
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFP551
- Mileage 40,407 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.7 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(502a), BLACK LEATHER SEATS, B&O AUDIO UNLEASHED W/18 SPEAKERS, POWER TAILGATE, 360 DEGREE CAMERA, WHEEL WELL LINERS, WIRELESSS CHARGING PAD, HEATED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, SYNC 4 TECH. The 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine and the 502A package is a highly capable and well-equipped pickup truck that balances performance, luxury, and advanced technology. The 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost engine delivers robust power and impressive towing capacity, making it suitable for both work and recreational activities. The 502A package, known as the Luxury package, enhances the vehicle's interior and exterior features, adding premium touches such as leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, a high-end B&O sound system, and advanced driver-assistance features like Ford's Co-Pilot360 suite. This combination offers a comfortable and refined driving experience, with modern amenities like a large touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, and smartphone connectivity. The F-150 Lariat with this setup is designed for customers seeking a versatile, powerful truck that doesn't compromise on comfort or technology, making it a popular choice in the full-size pickup segment.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-866-994-9953
+ GST>
780-672-2411