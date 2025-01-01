Menu
Account
Sign In
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.7 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(502a), BLACK LEATHER SEATS, B&O AUDIO UNLEASHED W/18 SPEAKERS, POWER TAILGATE, 360 DEGREE CAMERA, WHEEL WELL LINERS, WIRELESSS CHARGING PAD, HEATED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, SYNC 4 TECH. The 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine and the 502A package is a highly capable and well-equipped pickup truck that balances performance, luxury, and advanced technology. The 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost engine delivers robust power and impressive towing capacity, making it suitable for both work and recreational activities. The 502A package, known as the Luxury package, enhances the vehicles interior and exterior features, adding premium touches such as leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, a high-end B&O sound system, and advanced driver-assistance features like Fords Co-Pilot360 suite. This combination offers a comfortable and refined driving experience, with modern amenities like a large touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, and smartphone connectivity. The F-150 Lariat with this setup is designed for customers seeking a versatile, powerful truck that doesnt compromise on comfort or technology, making it a popular choice in the full-size pickup segment.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2023 Ford F-150

40,407 KM

Details Description

$57,999

+ GST
Make it Yours

2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
13287065

2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 13287065
  2. 13287065
  3. 13287065
  4. 13287065
  5. 13287065
  6. 13287065
  7. 13287065
  8. 13287065
  9. 13287065
  10. 13287065
  11. 13287065
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$57,999

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
40,407KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP7PKF23871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFP551
  • Mileage 40,407 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.7 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(502a), BLACK LEATHER SEATS, B&O AUDIO UNLEASHED W/18 SPEAKERS, POWER TAILGATE, 360 DEGREE CAMERA, WHEEL WELL LINERS, WIRELESSS CHARGING PAD, HEATED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, SYNC 4 TECH. The 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine and the 502A package is a highly capable and well-equipped pickup truck that balances performance, luxury, and advanced technology. The 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost engine delivers robust power and impressive towing capacity, making it suitable for both work and recreational activities. The 502A package, known as the Luxury package, enhances the vehicle's interior and exterior features, adding premium touches such as leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, a high-end B&O sound system, and advanced driver-assistance features like Ford's Co-Pilot360 suite. This combination offers a comfortable and refined driving experience, with modern amenities like a large touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, and smartphone connectivity. The F-150 Lariat with this setup is designed for customers seeking a versatile, powerful truck that doesn't compromise on comfort or technology, making it a popular choice in the full-size pickup segment.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford F-150 Lariat 40,407 KM $57,999 + GST
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Base for sale in Camrose, AB
2017 Hyundai Tucson Base 134,475 KM $15,208 + GST
Used 2021 Volkswagen Atlas EXECLINE for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Volkswagen Atlas EXECLINE 81,976 KM $32,415 + GST

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,999

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2023 Ford F-150