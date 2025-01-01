Menu
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(302a), BLACK SPORT CLOTH INTERIOR, POWER/HEATED FRONT SEATS, MAX TOW PKG, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, XLT SPORT PKG, POWER SLIDE BACK WINDOW, FORD PASS CONNECT, SYNC 4 W/12 INFOTAINMENT SCREEN, BLIS. The 2023 Ford F-150 XLT with the 302A package and the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine is a versatile and well-rounded full-size pickup that offers a blend of performance, comfort, and modern features. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine is known for its impressive power output, delivering robust horsepower and torque, making it suitable for towing, hauling, and challenging driving conditions while maintaining reasonable fuel efficiency. The 302A package enhances the trucks interior and exterior, adding features such as upgraded cloth or leather-trimmed seats, a larger touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 4, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and additional driver-assistance technologies. The package also includes aesthetic upgrades like unique wheel designs and trim accents, giving the truck a refined yet rugged appearance. Inside, the cabin provides a comfortable and functional space with available heated seats, a digital instrument cluster, and plenty of storage options to support both work and daily driving. Overall, the 2023 F-150 XLT with this setup is an excellent choice for those seeking a capable, technology-equipped pickup that balances power, utility, and comfort in a highly adaptable package.

2023 Ford F-150

38,580 KM

Details Description

$48,999

+ GST
2023 Ford F-150

XLT

13287083

2023 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$48,999

+ GST

Used
38,580KM
VIN 1FTFW1E86PFC51898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Avalanche Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFP522
  • Mileage 38,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

$48,999

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2023 Ford F-150