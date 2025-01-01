$48,999+ GST
2023 Ford F-150
XLT
2023 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$48,999
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Avalanche Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFP522
- Mileage 38,580 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(302a), BLACK SPORT CLOTH INTERIOR, POWER/HEATED FRONT SEATS, MAX TOW PKG, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, XLT SPORT PKG, POWER SLIDE BACK WINDOW, FORD PASS CONNECT, SYNC 4 W/12 INFOTAINMENT SCREEN, BLIS. The 2023 Ford F-150 XLT with the 302A package and the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine is a versatile and well-rounded full-size pickup that offers a blend of performance, comfort, and modern features. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine is known for its impressive power output, delivering robust horsepower and torque, making it suitable for towing, hauling, and challenging driving conditions while maintaining reasonable fuel efficiency. The 302A package enhances the trucks interior and exterior, adding features such as upgraded cloth or leather-trimmed seats, a larger touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 4, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and additional driver-assistance technologies. The package also includes aesthetic upgrades like unique wheel designs and trim accents, giving the truck a refined yet rugged appearance. Inside, the cabin provides a comfortable and functional space with available heated seats, a digital instrument cluster, and plenty of storage options to support both work and daily driving. Overall, the 2023 F-150 XLT with this setup is an excellent choice for those seeking a capable, technology-equipped pickup that balances power, utility, and comfort in a highly adaptable package.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-866-994-9953
+ GST>
780-672-2411