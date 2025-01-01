Menu
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(302a), BLACK SPORT CLOTH INTERIOR, POWER/HEATED DRIVER/PASSENGER FRONT SEATS, FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG, MAX TRAILER TOW PKG, 360 DEGREE CAMERAS, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, AUTO START/STOP REMOVAL, LED BOX LIGHTS. The 2023 Ford F-150 XLT equipped with the 302A package and the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine with the Max Tow Package is a highly versatile and capable full-size pickup truck designed to meet the needs of both work and leisure users. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine provides a powerful blend of performance and efficiency, delivering substantial horsepower and torque to handle heavy loads and towing demands. The Max Tow Package further enhances this capability by adding features such as upgraded hitch receivers, an integrated trailer brake controller, enhanced cooling systems, and trailer sway control, all aimed at maximizing towing capacity and stability. The 302A package, which is a popular mid-level trim, equips the truck with a well-rounded suite of interior and exterior features, including cloth or optional leather-trimmed seats, an advanced infotainment system with SYNC 4, smartphone integration, and a premium audio system. Inside, the cabin offers comfort and convenience with available heated seats, a digital instrument cluster, and ample storage options. Overall, this configuration of the 2023 F-150 XLT provides a robust, dependable, and well-equipped workhorse that also caters to everyday driving comfort and modern technology features.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2023 Ford F-150

82,209 KM

Details Description

$43,999

+ GST
2023 Ford F-150

XLT

13287089

2023 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$43,999

+ GST

Used
82,209KM
VIN 1FTFW1E82PKD49494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AREA 51
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFP554
  • Mileage 82,209 KM

Vehicle Description

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

2023 Ford F-150