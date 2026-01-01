Menu
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.3 LITER V6, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(300a), DARK SLATE CLOTH INTERIOR, 40/20 40 FRONT BENCH SEAT, 60/40 REAR BENCH SEAT, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, DYNAMIC HITCH ASSIST, AUTO HEADLAMP, BLIS, 136 LITER FUEL TANK, LANE KEEPING SYSTEM, TRAILER SWAY CONTROL, SYNC 4 INFOTAINMENT, REVERSE BRAKE ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION ASSIST W/AEB, HD SHOCKS. The 2023 Ford F-150 XLT with the 3.3-liter V6 engine and the 300A package is a versatile and well-equipped full-size pickup truck designed to balance capability, comfort, and value. The 3.3-liter V6 engine provides reliable performance and decent towing capacity, making it suitable for everyday work and recreational use. Paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, it offers a comfortable driving experience with adequate power for most tasks. The XLT trim level adds a range of convenience and comfort features, including upgraded interior materials, a user-friendly infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and available navigation. The 300A package, which is generally considered a standard or mid-tier package, typically includes essentials such as power accessories, cloth or upgraded seats, and safety features like Ford Co-Pilot360 a suite of driver-assist technologies including blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and pre-collision assist. The trucks exterior boasts a bold, functional design with options for customization and added utility, making it a practical choice for both work and daily driving. Overall, the 2023 Ford F-150 XLT with the 300A package offers a balanced mix of capability, technology, and comfort at a competitive value point.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2023 Ford F-150

43,931 KM

Details Description

$41,999

+ GST
2023 Ford F-150

XLT

13473238

2023 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$41,999

+ GST

Used
43,931KM
VIN 1FTEW1EB9PKD31422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Avalanche Grey
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFP581
  • Mileage 43,931 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.3 LITER V6, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(300a), DARK SLATE CLOTH INTERIOR, 40/20 40 FRONT BENCH SEAT, 60/40 REAR BENCH SEAT, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, DYNAMIC HITCH ASSIST, AUTO HEADLAMP, BLIS, 136 LITER FUEL TANK, LANE KEEPING SYSTEM, TRAILER SWAY CONTROL, SYNC 4 INFOTAINMENT, REVERSE BRAKE ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION ASSIST W/AEB, HD SHOCKS. The 2023 Ford F-150 XLT with the 3.3-liter V6 engine and the 300A package is a versatile and well-equipped full-size pickup truck designed to balance capability, comfort, and value. The 3.3-liter V6 engine provides reliable performance and decent towing capacity, making it suitable for everyday work and recreational use. Paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, it offers a comfortable driving experience with adequate power for most tasks. The XLT trim level adds a range of convenience and comfort features, including upgraded interior materials, a user-friendly infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and available navigation. The 300A package, which is generally considered a standard or mid-tier package, typically includes essentials such as power accessories, cloth or upgraded seats, and safety features like Ford Co-Pilot360 a suite of driver-assist technologies including blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and pre-collision assist. The truck's exterior boasts a bold, functional design with options for customization and added utility, making it a practical choice for both work and daily driving. Overall, the 2023 Ford F-150 XLT with the 300A package offers a balanced mix of capability, technology, and comfort at a competitive value point.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

$41,999

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2023 Ford F-150