$48,349+ GST
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,533 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(501a), BLACK LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/VENTED/MEMORY SEATS(F), TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, INTERIOR WORK SURFACE, B&O AUDIO SYSTEM, FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG, WHEEL WELL LINERS, SYNC 4 W/12 INFOTAINMENT SCREEN. The 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat, equipped with the 501A package, FX4 Off-Road package, and the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, is a highly capable and well-appointed full-size pickup truck designed to blend luxury, performance, and off-road prowess. The Lariat trim offers premium features such as leather upholstery, a high-end infotainment system with a large touchscreen, premium audio, and advanced driver-assistance technologies. The 501A package enhances the truck with additional convenience and technology features, including upgraded interior materials, a 12-inch touchscreen, and a more sophisticated interior layout. The FX4 Off-Road package equips the vehicle with off-road-tuned shocks, skid plates, an electronic-locking rear differential, and off-road tires, making it well-suited for rugged terrains and challenging driving conditions. Under the hood, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine delivers robust performance with impressive horsepower and torque, providing a smooth yet powerful driving experience, whether hauling or towing. Combined, these features make the 2023 F-150 Lariat an excellent choice for drivers seeking a luxurious, versatile, and off-road capable pickup.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Lamb Ford
Alternate Numbers1-866-994-9953
