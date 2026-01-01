Menu
Account
Sign In
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(501a), BLACK LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/VENTED/MEMORY SEATS(F), TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, INTERIOR WORK SURFACE, B&O AUDIO SYSTEM, FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG, WHEEL WELL LINERS, SYNC 4 W/12 INFOTAINMENT SCREEN. The 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat, equipped with the 501A package, FX4 Off-Road package, and the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, is a highly capable and well-appointed full-size pickup truck designed to blend luxury, performance, and off-road prowess. The Lariat trim offers premium features such as leather upholstery, a high-end infotainment system with a large touchscreen, premium audio, and advanced driver-assistance technologies. The 501A package enhances the truck with additional convenience and technology features, including upgraded interior materials, a 12-inch touchscreen, and a more sophisticated interior layout. The FX4 Off-Road package equips the vehicle with off-road-tuned shocks, skid plates, an electronic-locking rear differential, and off-road tires, making it well-suited for rugged terrains and challenging driving conditions. Under the hood, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine delivers robust performance with impressive horsepower and torque, providing a smooth yet powerful driving experience, whether hauling or towing. Combined, these features make the 2023 F-150 Lariat an excellent choice for drivers seeking a luxurious, versatile, and off-road capable pickup.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2023 Ford F-150

125,533 KM

Details Description

$48,349

+ GST
Make it Yours

2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
13496298

2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 13496298
  2. 13496298
  3. 13496298
  4. 13496298
  5. 13496298
  6. 13496298
  7. 13496298
  8. 13496298
  9. 13496298
  10. 13496298
  11. 13496298
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$48,349

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,533KM
VIN 1FTFW1E8XPKD14203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,533 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(501a), BLACK LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/VENTED/MEMORY SEATS(F), TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, INTERIOR WORK SURFACE, B&O AUDIO SYSTEM, FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG, WHEEL WELL LINERS, SYNC 4 W/12 INFOTAINMENT SCREEN. The 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat, equipped with the 501A package, FX4 Off-Road package, and the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, is a highly capable and well-appointed full-size pickup truck designed to blend luxury, performance, and off-road prowess. The Lariat trim offers premium features such as leather upholstery, a high-end infotainment system with a large touchscreen, premium audio, and advanced driver-assistance technologies. The 501A package enhances the truck with additional convenience and technology features, including upgraded interior materials, a 12-inch touchscreen, and a more sophisticated interior layout. The FX4 Off-Road package equips the vehicle with off-road-tuned shocks, skid plates, an electronic-locking rear differential, and off-road tires, making it well-suited for rugged terrains and challenging driving conditions. Under the hood, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine delivers robust performance with impressive horsepower and torque, providing a smooth yet powerful driving experience, whether hauling or towing. Combined, these features make the 2023 F-150 Lariat an excellent choice for drivers seeking a luxurious, versatile, and off-road capable pickup.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford F-150 Lariat 125,533 KM $48,349 + GST
Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 43,657 KM $47,999 + GST
Used 2024 Ford F-150 STX for sale in Camrose, AB
2024 Ford F-150 STX 90,562 KM $44,500 + GST

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,349

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2023 Ford F-150