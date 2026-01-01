Menu
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, TREMOR(402a), BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS, HEATED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, 8 SPEAKER B&O AUDIO, CO-PILOT ASSIST 2.0.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, OFF-ROAD SHOCKS, REVERSE BRAKE ASSIST, 360 DEGREE CAMERA. The 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine is a specialized off-road-focused variant of Fords best-selling full-size pickup truck. Powered by the twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6, it delivers impressive horsepower and torque, typically around 400 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, providing robust performance both on and off the road. The Tremor package enhances the trucks off-road capabilities with features such as a terrain management system, off-road-tuned suspension, skid plates, and an electronic-locking rear differential, all designed to tackle challenging terrains with confidence. The 402A package, which is a high-level trim option, adds a range of luxury and convenience features, including upgraded interior materials, advanced technology like a premium sound system, navigation, and a larger infotainment touchscreen, as well as additional driver-assist features. Combined, the 2023 F-150 Tremor with the 402A package offers a compelling blend of rugged off-road capability, powerful performance, and upscale comfort, making it suitable for adventure enthusiasts who also seek a refined daily driver.

2023 Ford F-150

64,213 KM

Details Description Features

$61,238

+ GST
2023 Ford F-150 Tremor

Tremor

13499327

2023 Ford F-150

Tremor

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_NoBadges

$61,238

+ GST

Used
64,213KM
VIN 1FTEW1E84PFC66394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TS471A
  • Mileage 64,213 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, TREMOR(402a), BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS, HEATED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, 8 SPEAKER B&O AUDIO, CO-PILOT ASSIST 2.0.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, OFF-ROAD SHOCKS, REVERSE BRAKE ASSIST, 360 DEGREE CAMERA. The 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine is a specialized off-road-focused variant of Fords best-selling full-size pickup truck. Powered by the twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6, it delivers impressive horsepower and torque, typically around 400 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, providing robust performance both on and off the road. The Tremor package enhances the trucks off-road capabilities with features such as a terrain management system, off-road-tuned suspension, skid plates, and an electronic-locking rear differential, all designed to tackle challenging terrains with confidence. The 402A package, which is a high-level trim option, adds a range of luxury and convenience features, including upgraded interior materials, advanced technology like a premium sound system, navigation, and a larger infotainment touchscreen, as well as additional driver-assist features. Combined, the 2023 F-150 Tremor with the 402A package offers a compelling blend of rugged off-road capability, powerful performance, and upscale comfort, making it suitable for adventure enthusiasts who also seek a refined daily driver.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Tailgate
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Additional Features

BLACK
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
7000# GVWR PACKAGE
.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
.360 DEGREE CAMERA
B&O SOUND SYSTEM, 8 SPKR
.CNCTD BUILT-IN NAV(3-YR INCL)
.TREMOR SERIES
.18 ALLOY W/ DARK MATTE FINISH
.275/70R 18 ALL-TERRAIN
UNIQUE LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40
advanced security pack removal
CHMSL CAMERA REMOVAL
CV LOT MANAGEMENT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$61,238

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2023 Ford F-150