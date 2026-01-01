$61,238+ GST
2023 Ford F-150
Tremor
2023 Ford F-150
Tremor
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$61,238
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TS471A
- Mileage 64,213 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, TREMOR(402a), BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS, HEATED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, 8 SPEAKER B&O AUDIO, CO-PILOT ASSIST 2.0.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, OFF-ROAD SHOCKS, REVERSE BRAKE ASSIST, 360 DEGREE CAMERA. The 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine is a specialized off-road-focused variant of Fords best-selling full-size pickup truck. Powered by the twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6, it delivers impressive horsepower and torque, typically around 400 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, providing robust performance both on and off the road. The Tremor package enhances the trucks off-road capabilities with features such as a terrain management system, off-road-tuned suspension, skid plates, and an electronic-locking rear differential, all designed to tackle challenging terrains with confidence. The 402A package, which is a high-level trim option, adds a range of luxury and convenience features, including upgraded interior materials, advanced technology like a premium sound system, navigation, and a larger infotainment touchscreen, as well as additional driver-assist features. Combined, the 2023 F-150 Tremor with the 402A package offers a compelling blend of rugged off-road capability, powerful performance, and upscale comfort, making it suitable for adventure enthusiasts who also seek a refined daily driver.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-866-994-9953
+ GST>
780-672-2411