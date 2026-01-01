Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Keystone RV Bullet 258RKS

Details

$48,900

+ GST
Make it Yours

2023 Keystone RV Bullet 258RKS

Watch This Vehicle
14171443

2023 Keystone RV Bullet 258RKS

Location

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

  1. 1779913913
  2. 1779913913
  3. 1779913913
  4. 1779913913
  5. 1779913913
  6. 1779913914
  7. 1779913914
  8. 1779913914
  9. 1779913914
  10. 1779913914
  11. 1779913914
  12. 1779913914
  13. 1779913914
  14. 1779913914
  15. 1779913914
  16. 1779913914
  17. 1779913914
  18. 1779913914
  19. 1779913914
  20. 1779913914
  21. 1779913914
  22. 1779913914
  23. 1779913914
  24. 1779913914
  25. 1779913914
Contact Seller
Sale

$48,900

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
CALL
VIN 4YDTBLL22PT432357

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

Used 2023 Keystone RV Bullet Premier 26RBPR for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Keystone RV Bullet Premier 26RBPR 0 $57,900 + GST
Used 2023 Forest River Solera 32DSK for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Forest River Solera 32DSK 32,680 KM $122,900 + GST
Used 2020 ARCTIC FOX 811 for sale in Camrose, AB
2020 ARCTIC FOX 811 0 $54,900 + GST

Email Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,900

+ GST>

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

780-672-9298

2023 Keystone RV Bullet 258RKS