$48,900+ GST
Make it Yours
2023 Keystone RV Bullet 258RKS
2023 Keystone RV Bullet 258RKS
Location
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-9298
Sale
$48,900
+ GST
Actions
Used
CALL
VIN 4YDTBLL22PT432357
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
2023 Keystone RV Bullet Premier 26RBPR 0 $57,900 + GST
2023 Forest River Solera 32DSK 32,680 KM $122,900 + GST
2020 ARCTIC FOX 811 0 $54,900 + GST
Email Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
$48,900
+ GST>
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
780-672-9298
2023 Keystone RV Bullet 258RKS