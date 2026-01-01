$46,999+ GST
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ceramic Pearl Met Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Sandstone
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFP579
- Mileage 13,035 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTO, RESERVE TRIM(201a), SANDSTONE LEATHER SEATING, 360 DEGREE CAMERAS, 20 PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST 2.0, AMBIENT LIGHTING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS, HANDS-FREE LIFT GATE, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, LED HEADLAMPS, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, SYNC 4 INFOTAINMENT. The 2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve with the 2.0-liter engine, 201A package, and Active Park Assist 2.0 represents a sophisticated midsize luxury SUV designed to deliver a refined driving experience combined with advanced technology and comfort features. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides a smooth balance of power and efficiency, making it well-suited for urban commuting and highway cruising. The 201A package enhances the vehicles luxury appeal by including features such as premium interior materials, upgraded upholstery, and advanced technology options like a larger touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, and premium audio. Active Park Assist 2.0 elevates the convenience factor by enabling semi-autonomous parking; it uses sensors and cameras to identify suitable parking spots and automatically steer the vehicle into parallel or perpendicular spaces with minimal driver input, making parking in tight spots effortless. The Reserve trim further incorporates a suite of driver-assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a 360-degree camera system, all contributing to a safer and more comfortable driving experience. Overall, the 2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve with these features offers a luxurious, tech-savvy, and practical vehicle tailored for drivers seeking elegance, ease of use, and cutting-edge safety technology.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
