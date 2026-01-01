Menu
Account
Sign In
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTO, RESERVE TRIM(201a), SANDSTONE LEATHER SEATING, 360 DEGREE CAMERAS, 20 PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST 2.0, AMBIENT LIGHTING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS, HANDS-FREE LIFT GATE, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, LED HEADLAMPS, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, SYNC 4 INFOTAINMENT. The 2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve with the 2.0-liter engine, 201A package, and Active Park Assist 2.0 represents a sophisticated midsize luxury SUV designed to deliver a refined driving experience combined with advanced technology and comfort features. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides a smooth balance of power and efficiency, making it well-suited for urban commuting and highway cruising. The 201A package enhances the vehicles luxury appeal by including features such as premium interior materials, upgraded upholstery, and advanced technology options like a larger touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, and premium audio. Active Park Assist 2.0 elevates the convenience factor by enabling semi-autonomous parking; it uses sensors and cameras to identify suitable parking spots and automatically steer the vehicle into parallel or perpendicular spaces with minimal driver input, making parking in tight spots effortless. The Reserve trim further incorporates a suite of driver-assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a 360-degree camera system, all contributing to a safer and more comfortable driving experience. Overall, the 2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve with these features offers a luxurious, tech-savvy, and practical vehicle tailored for drivers seeking elegance, ease of use, and cutting-edge safety technology.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

13,035 KM

Details Description

$46,999

+ GST
Make it Yours

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Watch This Vehicle
13473247

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 13473247
  2. 13473247
  3. 13473247
  4. 13473247
  5. 13473247
  6. 13473247
  7. 13473247
  8. 13473247
  9. 13473247
  10. 13473247
  11. 13473247
  12. 13473247
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$46,999

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
13,035KM
VIN 2LMPJ8K97PBL19278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ceramic Pearl Met Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Sandstone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFP579
  • Mileage 13,035 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTO, RESERVE TRIM(201a), SANDSTONE LEATHER SEATING, 360 DEGREE CAMERAS, 20 PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST 2.0, AMBIENT LIGHTING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS, HANDS-FREE LIFT GATE, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, LED HEADLAMPS, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, SYNC 4 INFOTAINMENT. The 2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve with the 2.0-liter engine, 201A package, and Active Park Assist 2.0 represents a sophisticated midsize luxury SUV designed to deliver a refined driving experience combined with advanced technology and comfort features. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides a smooth balance of power and efficiency, making it well-suited for urban commuting and highway cruising. The 201A package enhances the vehicles luxury appeal by including features such as premium interior materials, upgraded upholstery, and advanced technology options like a larger touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, and premium audio. Active Park Assist 2.0 elevates the convenience factor by enabling semi-autonomous parking; it uses sensors and cameras to identify suitable parking spots and automatically steer the vehicle into parallel or perpendicular spaces with minimal driver input, making parking in tight spots effortless. The Reserve trim further incorporates a suite of driver-assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a 360-degree camera system, all contributing to a safer and more comfortable driving experience. Overall, the 2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve with these features offers a luxurious, tech-savvy, and practical vehicle tailored for drivers seeking elegance, ease of use, and cutting-edge safety technology.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2025 Ford Explorer ST-Line for sale in Camrose, AB
2025 Ford Explorer ST-Line 1,034 KM $58,999 + GST
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Camrose, AB
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 94,652 KM $32,526 + GST
Used 2021 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Ford Edge Titanium 31,319 KM $32,499 + GST

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,999

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2023 Lincoln Nautilus