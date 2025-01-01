$111,999+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco
Raptor
2024 Ford Bronco
Raptor
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Azure Grey
- Interior Colour Onyx Lthr-Trim/Suede Seats
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFR400
- Mileage 21,156 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.0 LITER ECOBOOST V6, 10 SPEED AUTO, RAPTOR HIGH TRIM(374a), HARD TOP, LEATHER SEATS. The 2024 Ford Bronco 4-Door Raptor with the 374A package is a rugged, high-performance off-road SUV that embodies the spirit of adventure while delivering exceptional power and technology. Powered by a robust 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, the Bronco Raptor produces a stunning 418 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque, offering impressive acceleration and capability on varied terrains. The 374A package enhances the Bronco Raptor's off-road prowess with advanced features such as a high-performance suspension system, featuring FOX Live Valve shocks, which automatically adjust to the terrain to maximize comfort and control. This package also includes all-terrain tires and upgraded skid plates, ensuring the Bronco can tackle the most challenging landscapes with confidence. Inside, the Raptor is equipped with premium materials and cutting-edge technology, including a large touchscreen infotainment system that supports Fords SYNC 4, ensuring seamless connectivity and access to navigation, music, and other apps. The spacious 4-door design allows for ample passenger and cargo space, making it practical for both adventurous outings and everyday use. With its bold styling, aggressive stance, and off-road capabilities, the 2024 Ford Bronco 4-Door Raptor with the 374A package stands out as a formidable vehicle for enthusiasts who demand both performance and versatility.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
