Menu
Account
Sign In
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.0 LITER ECOBOOST V6, 10 SPEED AUTO, RAPTOR HIGH TRIM(374a), HARD TOP, LEATHER SEATS. The 2024 Ford Bronco 4-Door Raptor with the 374A package is a rugged, high-performance off-road SUV that embodies the spirit of adventure while delivering exceptional power and technology. Powered by a robust 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, the Bronco Raptor produces a stunning 418 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque, offering impressive acceleration and capability on varied terrains. The 374A package enhances the Bronco Raptors off-road prowess with advanced features such as a high-performance suspension system, featuring FOX Live Valve shocks, which automatically adjust to the terrain to maximize comfort and control. This package also includes all-terrain tires and upgraded skid plates, ensuring the Bronco can tackle the most challenging landscapes with confidence. Inside, the Raptor is equipped with premium materials and cutting-edge technology, including a large touchscreen infotainment system that supports Fords SYNC 4, ensuring seamless connectivity and access to navigation, music, and other apps. The spacious 4-door design allows for ample passenger and cargo space, making it practical for both adventurous outings and everyday use. With its bold styling, aggressive stance, and off-road capabilities, the 2024 Ford Bronco 4-Door Raptor with the 374A package stands out as a formidable vehicle for enthusiasts who demand both performance and versatility.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2024 Ford Bronco

21,156 KM

Details Description

$111,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Bronco

Raptor

Watch This Vehicle
12274425

2024 Ford Bronco

Raptor

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$111,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,156KM
VIN 1FMEE0RR5RLA48884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Azure Grey
  • Interior Colour Onyx Lthr-Trim/Suede Seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFR400
  • Mileage 21,156 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.0 LITER ECOBOOST V6, 10 SPEED AUTO, RAPTOR HIGH TRIM(374a), HARD TOP, LEATHER SEATS. The 2024 Ford Bronco 4-Door Raptor with the 374A package is a rugged, high-performance off-road SUV that embodies the spirit of adventure while delivering exceptional power and technology. Powered by a robust 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, the Bronco Raptor produces a stunning 418 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque, offering impressive acceleration and capability on varied terrains. The 374A package enhances the Bronco Raptor's off-road prowess with advanced features such as a high-performance suspension system, featuring FOX Live Valve shocks, which automatically adjust to the terrain to maximize comfort and control. This package also includes all-terrain tires and upgraded skid plates, ensuring the Bronco can tackle the most challenging landscapes with confidence. Inside, the Raptor is equipped with premium materials and cutting-edge technology, including a large touchscreen infotainment system that supports Fords SYNC 4, ensuring seamless connectivity and access to navigation, music, and other apps. The spacious 4-door design allows for ample passenger and cargo space, making it practical for both adventurous outings and everyday use. With its bold styling, aggressive stance, and off-road capabilities, the 2024 Ford Bronco 4-Door Raptor with the 374A package stands out as a formidable vehicle for enthusiasts who demand both performance and versatility.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2024 Ford Explorer ST for sale in Camrose, AB
2024 Ford Explorer ST 27,131 KM $62,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Camrose, AB
2024 Ford Explorer LIMITED 51 KM $56,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Camrose, AB
2024 Ford Edge ST Line 9,140 KM $45,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-800-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$111,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2024 Ford Bronco