THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! The 2024 Ford Edge ST-Line with the 2.0-liter engine and the 250A package offers a compelling blend of performance, style, and technology. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine delivers 250 horsepower and efficient turbocharged performance, making it ideal for both city driving and highway cruising. The ST-Line trim elevates the Edges aesthetic with sporty styling cues, including a distinctive front grille, upgraded wheels, and unique interior accents that enhance its athletic character. The 250A package includes an array of features designed for comfort and convenience, such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Fords SYNC 4 software, compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a suite of advanced safety technologies like Ford Co-Pilot360. This package also enriches the driving experience with heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and LED headlights, further solidifying the Edge ST-Lines position as an attractive option in the midsize SUV segment. Overall, the 2024 Edge ST-Line with the 2.0-liter engine and 250A package represents a dynamic choice for those seeking a versatile SUV that combines sporty performance with modern amenities.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2024 Ford Edge

9,140 KM

Details Description

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Edge

ST Line

12249187

2024 Ford Edge

ST Line

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,140KM
VIN 2FMPK4J92RBA66764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFR394
  • Mileage 9,140 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! The 2024 Ford Edge ST-Line with the 2.0-liter engine and the 250A package offers a compelling blend of performance, style, and technology. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine delivers 250 horsepower and efficient turbocharged performance, making it ideal for both city driving and highway cruising. The ST-Line trim elevates the Edge's aesthetic with sporty styling cues, including a distinctive front grille, upgraded wheels, and unique interior accents that enhance its athletic character. The 250A package includes an array of features designed for comfort and convenience, such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Ford's SYNC 4 software, compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a suite of advanced safety technologies like Ford Co-Pilot360. This package also enriches the driving experience with heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and LED headlights, further solidifying the Edge ST-Line's position as an attractive option in the midsize SUV segment. Overall, the 2024 Edge ST-Line with the 2.0-liter engine and 250A package represents a dynamic choice for those seeking a versatile SUV that combines sporty performance with modern amenities.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-XXXX

780-672-2411

1-800-994-9953
$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

