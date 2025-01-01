$45,999+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFR394
- Mileage 9,140 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! The 2024 Ford Edge ST-Line with the 2.0-liter engine and the 250A package offers a compelling blend of performance, style, and technology. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine delivers 250 horsepower and efficient turbocharged performance, making it ideal for both city driving and highway cruising. The ST-Line trim elevates the Edge's aesthetic with sporty styling cues, including a distinctive front grille, upgraded wheels, and unique interior accents that enhance its athletic character. The 250A package includes an array of features designed for comfort and convenience, such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Ford's SYNC 4 software, compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a suite of advanced safety technologies like Ford Co-Pilot360. This package also enriches the driving experience with heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and LED headlights, further solidifying the Edge ST-Line's position as an attractive option in the midsize SUV segment. Overall, the 2024 Edge ST-Line with the 2.0-liter engine and 250A package represents a dynamic choice for those seeking a versatile SUV that combines sporty performance with modern amenities.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
