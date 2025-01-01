$37,550+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Escape
Platinum
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$37,550
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TR433A
- Mileage 29,046 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE!2.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTO, PLATINUM AWD(601a), PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, CLASS II TOW PKG, ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, EBONY ACTIVE X SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SYNC 4. The 2024 Ford Escape Platinum AWD, featuring the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine and the 601A package, encapsulates a sophisticated yet dynamic driving experience. The 2.0-liter turbocharged engine delivers an impressive 250 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque, providing robust performance that enhances both city and highway driving, while also ensuring efficient fuel consumption for an SUV. The all-wheel-drive (AWD) system offers enhanced traction and stability, making it well-suited for various driving conditions, whether navigating snowy roads or winding trails. The 601A package adds a wealth of premium features and technologies, including advanced driver-assistance systems like Active Park Assist 2.0, which simplifies parking in tight spots, and BlueCruise, Ford's hands-free driving technology for designated highway stretches. Inside, the Platinum trim exudes luxury, showcasing upscale materials, a panoramic sunroof, and heated leather-trimmed seats, alongside advanced tech like a large touchscreen infotainment system with Ford's latest SYNC 4 interface, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility. With a commitment to comfort, connectivity, and safety, the 2024 Ford Escape Platinum AWD stands out as a versatile SUV for families and adventurers alike, combining functionality with a refined driving experience.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-2411
+ taxes & licensing
780-672-2411