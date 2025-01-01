Menu
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE!2.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTO, PLATINUM AWD(601a), PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, CLASS II TOW PKG, ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, EBONY ACTIVE X SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SYNC 4. The 2024 Ford Escape Platinum AWD, featuring the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine and the 601A package, encapsulates a sophisticated yet dynamic driving experience. The 2.0-liter turbocharged engine delivers an impressive 250 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque, providing robust performance that enhances both city and highway driving, while also ensuring efficient fuel consumption for an SUV. The all-wheel-drive (AWD) system offers enhanced traction and stability, making it well-suited for various driving conditions, whether navigating snowy roads or winding trails. The 601A package adds a wealth of premium features and technologies, including advanced driver-assistance systems like Active Park Assist 2.0, which simplifies parking in tight spots, and BlueCruise, Fords hands-free driving technology for designated highway stretches. Inside, the Platinum trim exudes luxury, showcasing upscale materials, a panoramic sunroof, and heated leather-trimmed seats, alongside advanced tech like a large touchscreen infotainment system with Fords latest SYNC 4 interface, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility. With a commitment to comfort, connectivity, and safety, the 2024 Ford Escape Platinum AWD stands out as a versatile SUV for families and adventurers alike, combining functionality with a refined driving experience.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2024 Ford Escape

29,046 KM

Details Description

$37,550

+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Escape

Platinum

12426444

2024 Ford Escape

Platinum

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411



$37,550

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,046KM
VIN 1FMCU9JA7RUB19775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TR433A
  • Mileage 29,046 KM

Vehicle Description

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

$37,550

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2024 Ford Escape