$37,490+ GST
2024 Ford Escape
Platinum Hybrid
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$37,490
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver
- Interior Colour Space Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,647 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.5 LITER HYBRID ENGINE, ECVT TRANSMISSION, PLATINUM TRIM(600a), SPACE GREY LEATHER TRIMMEDD SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG, PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PKG, HEADS UP DISPLAY, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, FORD PASS CONNECT, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER DRIVER SEAT WITH MEMORY, SYNC 4, BLIS. The 2024 Ford Escape Platinum Hybrid with the 600A package offers a premium and technologically advanced compact SUV experience. Powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine, it combines fuel efficiency with responsive performance, making it ideal for daily commuting and family trips. The 600A package typically includes a range of high-end features such as a sophisticated infotainment system with a large touchscreen, premium audio, navigation, and advanced connectivity options. Inside, the Escape Platinum boasts luxurious touches like leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a digital instrument cluster, providing a comfortable and upscale environment. Safety is a priority, with features like Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a 360-degree camera system. The hybrid powertrain not only enhances fuel economy but also delivers smooth, quiet operation, and the vehicle's design emphasizes modern aesthetics with sleek lines and a bold front grille. Overall, the 2024 Escape Platinum Hybrid with the 600A package combines efficiency, luxury, and advanced technology in a stylish and practical SUV.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
