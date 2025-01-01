Menu
4.99% upto 72 Months! OAC Previous Ford Executive Driven unit. Finance or Lease. 304a Performance Edition. 2nd Row Bench Seats. HD Trailer Tow. CCD Sport Suspension. Control Trac. 15.5 LCD Screen. $114,425 MSRP. Like New!

2024 Ford Expedition

15,663 KM

Details Description

$92,999

+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Expedition

Limited MAX

12093385

2024 Ford Expedition

Limited MAX

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree

$92,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,663KM
VIN 1FMJK2AG9REA49280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx, Leather Heated/Ventilated Luxury Captain's Chairs
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFR368
  • Mileage 15,663 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

2024 Ford Expedition