Make it Yours
2024 Ford Expedition
Limited MAX
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Used
15,663KM
VIN 1FMJK2AG9REA49280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Onyx, Leather Heated/Ventilated Luxury Captain's Chairs
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFR368
- Mileage 15,663 KM
Vehicle Description
4.99% upto 72 Months! OAC Previous Ford Executive Driven unit. Finance or Lease. 304a Performance Edition. 2nd Row Bench Seats. HD Trailer Tow. CCD Sport Suspension. Control Trac. 15.5 LCD Screen. $114,425 MSRP. Like New!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
