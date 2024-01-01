Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Ford Explorer

10,394 KM

Details

$65,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Explorer

ST

Watch This Vehicle
11940705

2024 Ford Explorer

ST

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$65,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
10,394KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC6RGA67264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FORGED GREEN METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFR320
  • Mileage 10,394 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW PLATINUM for sale in Camrose, AB
2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW PLATINUM 34,296 KM $107,250 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 62,014 KM $49,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in Camrose, AB
2022 RAM 1500 Laramie 69,848 KM $45,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-800-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$65,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2024 Ford Explorer