2024 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$65,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,394KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC6RGA67264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FORGED GREEN METALLIC
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFR320
- Mileage 10,394 KM
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
