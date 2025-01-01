$62,999+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFR399
- Mileage 27,131 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! PREVIOUS FORD EXECUTIVE DRIVEN VEHICLE!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, ST HIGH PKG(401a), TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, TECH PKG. The 2024 Ford Explorer ST, equipped with the robust 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, represents a high-performance iteration of Ford's popular midsize SUV. This engine generates an impressive 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque, allowing the Explorer ST to deliver exhilarating acceleration and dynamic handling characteristics. The ST High package enhances this sporty offering, introducing features such as upgraded suspension components, a sport-tuned exhaust, and larger brakes for improved stopping power, which collectively enhance both performance and driving confidence. The package also includes distinctive styling elements like unique front and rear fascias, bold wheel designs, and a sporty interior with ST-specific accents, ambient lighting, and premium materials. Inside, the 2024 Explorer ST boasts an advanced infotainment system featuring a large touchscreen, smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance technologies. With its aggressive stance, performance-oriented features, and a balance of practicality and power, the 2024 Ford Explorer ST with the ST High package is perfectly suited for those seeking a thrilling driving experience without sacrificing everyday utility.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
