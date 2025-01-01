Menu
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! PREVIOUS FORD EXECUTIVE DRIVEN VEHICLE!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, ST HIGH PKG(401a), TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, TECH PKG. The 2024 Ford Explorer ST, equipped with the robust 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, represents a high-performance iteration of Fords popular midsize SUV. This engine generates an impressive 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque, allowing the Explorer ST to deliver exhilarating acceleration and dynamic handling characteristics. The ST High package enhances this sporty offering, introducing features such as upgraded suspension components, a sport-tuned exhaust, and larger brakes for improved stopping power, which collectively enhance both performance and driving confidence. The package also includes distinctive styling elements like unique front and rear fascias, bold wheel designs, and a sporty interior with ST-specific accents, ambient lighting, and premium materials. Inside, the 2024 Explorer ST boasts an advanced infotainment system featuring a large touchscreen, smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance technologies. With its aggressive stance, performance-oriented features, and a balance of practicality and power, the 2024 Ford Explorer ST with the ST High package is perfectly suited for those seeking a thrilling driving experience without sacrificing everyday utility.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2024 Ford Explorer

27,131 KM

Details Description

$62,999

+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Explorer

ST

12265861

2024 Ford Explorer

ST

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

ST

$62,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,131KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC8RGA66469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFR399
  • Mileage 27,131 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

$62,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2024 Ford Explorer