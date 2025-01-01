$57,999+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$57,999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFR435
- Mileage 16,393 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! PREVIOUS FORD EXECUTIVE DRIVEN VEHICLE! 2.3 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, LIMITED TRIM(301a), TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, LIMITED TECH PKG, B&O AUDIO SYSTEM W/14 SPEAKERS, HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS, SYNC 3. The 2024 Ford Explorer Limited, powered by the efficient 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four engine, strikes a fine balance between performance, fuel efficiency, and versatile family-friendly features. This capable engine produces around 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, providing a responsive driving experience while still achieving commendable fuel economy, making it a sensible choice for both city commuting and long-distance travel. The Limited trim 301A package enhances the Explorers luxurious appeal, incorporating a wealth of premium features that elevate comfort and convenience. Inside, occupants benefit from high-quality materials, heated and ventilated leather front seats, and a spacious cabin that accommodates up to seven passengers comfortably. The standard dual-zone climate control and advanced infotainment system featuring Ford's SYNC 3 technology with a large touchscreen offer seamless connectivity and entertainment options. Additionally, this trim includes a variety of driver-assistance features, such as forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control, enhancing safety for all passengers. On the exterior, the Limited trim is distinguished by chrome accents, LED lighting, and alloy wheels, adding a touch of elegance while maintaining the rugged SUV's capability.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
