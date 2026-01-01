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2024 Ford F-550

20,837 KM

Details

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+ GST
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2024 Ford F-550

Super Duty DRW XLT

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14453560

2024 Ford F-550

Super Duty DRW XLT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

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+ GST

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Used
20,837KM
VIN 1FD0W5HN2RED99520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver
  • Interior Colour Medium Dark Slate
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFR711
  • Mileage 20,837 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

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780-672-XXXX

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780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
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Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2024 Ford F-550