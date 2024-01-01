$63,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Ford Transit
Cargo Van BASE
2024 Ford Transit
Cargo Van BASE
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$63,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTBR1C83RKA29189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Dark Palazzo Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # AFR289
- Mileage 10 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lamb Ford
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite 2,763 KM $47,999 + tax & lic
2024 Ford F-150 XLT 75 KM $62,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge Titanium 33,023 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Email Lamb Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-800-994-9953
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$63,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
2024 Ford Transit