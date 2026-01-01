$101,999+ GST
2025 Ford Expedition
Platinum
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$101,999
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier Grey Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black Onyx, Leather-Trimmed/Vinyl Bucket Seats
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFS578
- Mileage 9,084 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! ***PREVIOUS FORD EXECUTIVE DRIVEN VEHICLE!******NEW PROGRAMS, LOW FINANCE/LEASE RATES AVAILABLE, OAC***3.5 LITER HIGH OUTPUT ENGINE, 10 SPEED AUTO, PLATINUM TRIM(600a), BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS, HEATED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, STEALTH PERFORMANCE PKG, 22 MAGNETIC PAINTED WHEELS, DRIVERS PKG, B&O AUDIO SYSTEM, FORD PASS CONNECT, SYNC 4, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, POWER DEPLOYING RUNNING BOARDS, BLIS. The 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum with the 3.5-liter High Output EcoBoost engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, and the Drivers Package is a premium full-size SUV designed for both power and comfort. The 3.5-liter High Output EcoBoost V6 engine delivers impressive horsepower and torque, providing robust towing capacity and confident acceleration, making it well-suited for hauling large loads or towing trailers. The 10-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth and efficient gear shifts, optimizing performance across various driving conditions while also enhancing fuel economy. The Platinum trim signifies the highest level of luxury, featuring upscale interior materials, advanced technology, and modern comfort features like premium leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, and state-of-the-art infotainment systems. The Drivers Package typically adds extra driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control, enhanced collision mitigation, and other driver convenience options, emphasizing safety and ease of driving. Overall, the 2025 Expedition Platinum with this powertrain and package offers a commanding presence on the road, combining powerful performance, luxurious amenities, and advanced safety features for an elevated driving experience.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
