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More info coming soon... All vehicles sold include a CARFAX report along with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment, plus a full tank of gas and a fresh detail, so your new ride looks and feels brand new! Cochrane House of Cars offers a wide variety of financing options that cater to all credit types. Ask us about our Extended Warranty options. Cochrane House of Cars is an Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council (AMVIC) licensed dealer. House of Cars is excited to announce our arrival to Cochrane! Home grown in Alberta with 12 locations and online shopping, House of Cars is here to make your car buying experience easier than ever. We have over 1000 vehicles for sale across the province. We can help you find your next vehicle regardless of budget. Thank you again Alberta for making House of Cars your Top Rated Used Car Dealership!

2017 RAM 3500

170,990 KM

Details Description Features

$39,888

+ GST
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 3500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
14183185

2017 RAM 3500

SLT

Location

Calgary Trucks For Sale

544 Railway St, Cochrane, AB T4C 0A4

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$39,888

+ GST

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Used
170,990KM
VIN 3C63R3HL4HG666103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,990 KM

Vehicle Description

More info coming soon... All vehicles sold include a CARFAX report along with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment, plus a full tank of gas and a fresh detail, so your new ride looks and feels brand new! Cochrane House of Cars offers a wide variety of financing options that cater to all credit types. Ask us about our Extended Warranty options. Cochrane House of Cars is an Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council (AMVIC) licensed dealer. House of Cars is excited to announce our arrival to Cochrane! Home grown in Alberta with 12 locations and online shopping, House of Cars is here to make your car buying experience easier than ever. We have over 1000 vehicles for sale across the province. We can help you find your next vehicle regardless of budget. Thank you again Alberta for making House of Cars your Top Rated Used Car Dealership!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
Passenger Vanity Mirror
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Floor mats
Manual Adjust Seats
Rear Bench Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Electronically Controlled Throttle
160 Amp Alternator
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
180-amp alternator
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
121.1 L Fuel Tank

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Power Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Tip Start
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Granite Crystal Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler
TIRES: LT275/70R18E OWL ON/OFF ROAD -inc: Firestone Brand Tires
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FG SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7)
GVWR: 5 579 KGS (12 300 LBS)
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat
Radio: 3.0 AM/FM
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake RAM Active Air GVWR: 5 579 kgs (12 300 lbs) Winter Front Gr...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Power Lumbar Adjust Remote USB Port - Charge Only 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-F...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Black Power Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Glove Box Lamp Universal Garage Door Open...
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Chrome-Clad Covers
RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 Inch TOUCH/HANDS-FREE -inc: 5 Inch Touchscreen Remote USB Port - Charge Only Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth GPS Antenna Input
WHEELS: 18 Inch X 8 Inch CHROME-CLAD STEEL (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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House of Cars (Cochrane)

544 Railway St, Cochrane, AB T4C 0A4
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$39,888

+ GST>

Calgary Trucks For Sale

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2017 RAM 3500