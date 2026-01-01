$34,888+ GST
2018 Maserati Levante
S GRANSPORT
2018 Maserati Levante
S GRANSPORT
Location
House Of Cars (Cochrane)
544 Railway St, Cochrane, AB T4C 0A4
587-441-3612
$34,888
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PS0670-C
- Mileage 110,231 KM
Vehicle Description
More info coming soon... All vehicles sold include a CARFAX report along with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment, plus a full tank of gas and a fresh detail, so your new ride looks and feels brand new! Cochrane House of Cars offers a wide variety of financing options that cater to all credit types. Ask us about our Extended Warranty options. Cochrane House of Cars is an Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council (AMVIC) licensed dealer. House of Cars is excited to announce our arrival to Cochrane! Home grown in Alberta with 12 locations and online shopping, House of Cars is here to make your car buying experience easier than ever. We have over 1000 vehicles for sale across the province. We can help you find your next vehicle regardless of budget. Thank you again Alberta for making House of Cars your Top Rated Used Car Dealership!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Suspension
Windows
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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