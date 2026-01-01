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More info coming soon... All vehicles sold include a CARFAX report along with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment, plus a full tank of gas and a fresh detail, so your new ride looks and feels brand new! Cochrane House of Cars offers a wide variety of financing options that cater to all credit types. Ask us about our Extended Warranty options. Cochrane House of Cars is an Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council (AMVIC) licensed dealer. House of Cars is excited to announce our arrival to Cochrane! Home grown in Alberta with 12 locations and online shopping, House of Cars is here to make your car buying experience easier than ever. We have over 1000 vehicles for sale across the province. We can help you find your next vehicle regardless of budget. Thank you again Alberta for making House of Cars your Top Rated Used Car Dealership!

2018 Maserati Levante

110,231 KM

Details Description Features

$34,888

+ GST
Make it Yours

2018 Maserati Levante

S GRANSPORT

Watch This Vehicle
14110075

2018 Maserati Levante

S GRANSPORT

Location

House Of Cars (Cochrane)

544 Railway St, Cochrane, AB T4C 0A4

587-441-3612

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$34,888

+ GST

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Used
110,231KM
VIN ZN661YUS5JX285707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PS0670-C
  • Mileage 110,231 KM

Vehicle Description

More info coming soon... All vehicles sold include a CARFAX report along with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment, plus a full tank of gas and a fresh detail, so your new ride looks and feels brand new! Cochrane House of Cars offers a wide variety of financing options that cater to all credit types. Ask us about our Extended Warranty options. Cochrane House of Cars is an Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council (AMVIC) licensed dealer. House of Cars is excited to announce our arrival to Cochrane! Home grown in Alberta with 12 locations and online shopping, House of Cars is here to make your car buying experience easier than ever. We have over 1000 vehicles for sale across the province. We can help you find your next vehicle regardless of budget. Thank you again Alberta for making House of Cars your Top Rated Used Car Dealership!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Perimeter Alarm
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Tire Pressure Monitor
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Seats w/Leather Back Material
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
21.1 Gal. Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Front And Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Door Handles
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Body-Colored Rear Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter and Illuminated Entry
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Air Springs
Requires Subscription
Double Wishbone Front Suspension w/Air Springs
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
12-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access Keyfob Window Activation and Keyfob Remote Start
Tires: 20 Inch All Season
14 harman/kardon Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2018 Maserati Levante S GRANSPORT for sale in Cochrane, AB
2018 Maserati Levante S GRANSPORT 110,231 KM $34,888 + GST

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House Of Cars (Cochrane)

House Of Cars (Cochrane)

544 Railway St, Cochrane, AB T4C 0A4

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587-441-XXXX

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587-441-3612

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$34,888

+ GST>

House Of Cars (Cochrane)

587-441-3612

2018 Maserati Levante